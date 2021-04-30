MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A federal grand jury has amended the indictment against a woman charged in connection with a demonstration over the summer.

Federal authorities charged Tia Pugh, 22, of Mobile, under a little-used anti-rioting statute. They accuse her of impeding law enforcement during a civil disorder during a protest against police brutality in May last year.

The new indictment does not change the charge or add new ones. But it does more specifically describe the charge. Namely, it accuses Pugh of smashing a police car window.

Defense attorney Gordon Armstrong noted that the judge in the case indicated at a hearing earlier this month that the indictment was too broad.

“That was basically a signal to them,” Armstrong said.

One of the arguments Armstrong made in asking U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer to dismiss the charges is that they were overly broad. The new indictment might cure that.

“Now, it’s a matter of what is he going to do with the remaining issues that I raised,” he said.

Among those arguments is that the anti-rioting statue arose from a racist intent to shut down the civi8l rights movement. Prosecutors have disputed that interpretation and argue that it is irrelevant, anyway.

Pugh is due to be arraigned again on Wednesday. For now, she is scheduled to go on trial May 17. But the judge has yet to rule on the motion to dismiss.

If the case does go to trial, Armstrong said he expects it to last fewer than two days.

“It will not be a long trial,” he said. “It shouldn’t be, at least.”