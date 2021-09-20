MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Law enforcement authorities have charged a Saraland woman previously convicted of a felony with illegal possession of a firearm.

Homeland Security Investigations agents found the loaded 9mm handgun when they were searching Corine Campbell’s home on Cedar Street for cell phones, documents and other evidence related to a fraud involving the Paycheck Protection Program, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.

Campbell, 37, was scheduled to make an initial appearance in U.S. District Court on Monday via video hookup.

Court records indicate an associate of Campbell’s, Demetrius “Demetric” Richardson, has been indicted on a charge of defrauding the federal government over the Paycheck Protection Program. Richardson, who faces a murder charge in Mobile County Circuit Court, stands accused in federal court of filing counterfeit documents to support an application under the COVID-19 relief program created by the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

A criminal complaint accuses Richardson of filing forged tax documents to support the fraudulent application. Authorities accuse him of making up a janitorial services business. But he was in federal prison on a drug charge during the time when the coronavirus supposedly was harming his business, authorities allege.

Campbell, meanwhile, pleaded guilty in 2012 in Baldwin County Circuit Court to first degree theft and first-degree receiving stolen property. That made it illegal for her to have a firearm.

After initially expressing surprise that the gun was in her bedroom drawer, Campbell eventually acknowledged that the gun was hers. She told investigators that she had borrowed it from her brother because someone had threatened her and she needed it for self-defense.