MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to dismiss some charges against a Mobile doctor accused of writing illegal prescription.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office has asked the judge to dismiss 28 counts of health care fraud against Dr. Chyketra “Che Che” Maltbia that a grand jury added in February related to Medicare fraud allegations.
“Very recently, the United States received information that impacts the healthcare fraud offenses charged in Counts Eighteen through Thirty-Five, but not the drug offenses charged in Counts One through Seventeen,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing.
Prosecutes are seeking a dismissal “with prejudice,” which would allow them to reinstate the charges.
Maltbia and her step-father, Leroy Dotson, is scheduled to stand trial next month. She is accused of over-prescribing painkillers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.