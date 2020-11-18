MOBILE, Ala. – In partnership with Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Winn-Dixie stores, Feeding the Gulf Coast is hosting a drive-thru food distribution for 500 families and individuals on Thursday, November 19, 2020, as part of the ongoing effort to fight food insecurity in our community.
Each family will receive the products necessary to create a traditional Thanksgiving meal for the upcoming holiday season.
“With substantial setbacks due to hurricanes and COVID-19, this year has disrupted normal life for all of us,” says Michael Ledger, President and CEO of Feeding the Gulf Coast.
“A traditional Thanksgiving meal provides a sense of relief and stability for so many families struggling to make ends meet this year. We are thankful for the opportunity to provide a way for families to celebrate the season and reduce some of the uncertainty this year has created for them. We are also grateful for the donation of food from Southeastern Grocers to make this happen.”
Individuals in need of food assistance are encouraged to visit www.feedingthegulfcoast.org or call our office at (888) 704-FOOD.
WHO: Feeding the Gulf Coast
Southeastern Grocers
WHEN: Thursday, November 19, 2020 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
WHERE: City Church of Mobile
3750 Michael Blvd.
Mobile, AL 36609
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.