MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Feeding the Gulf Coast along with the Mobile County Commission will distribute approximately 90,000 pounds of fresh produce, dry goods and protein to 1,500 individuals and families, officials announced Friday.
The food drive will take place Saturday, September 12 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
According to officials, the distribution, which will operate in a drive-through style to minimize contact for both clients and workers, was set up by Mobile County Commission in partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast and United Way of Southwest Alabama to address the dramatic increase in local need for food assistance and help raise awareness of the 2020 Census.
There is no need for individuals to pre-register; food will be distributed first-come, first-served, and begins at 9:00 a.m. Additionally, volunteers will be on-site to help individuals complete the 2020 census and register to vote. Neither is required to receive the food.
Adults need to present a valid ID to receive food.
