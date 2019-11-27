This year, over 2,700 families will receive a free, healthy, and hearty Thanksgiving meal thanks to generous community donations.
Thanksgiving is a special time for families to come together and reflect on the many blessings in their lives.
However, for the one in six people in our area who struggle with hunger, Thanksgiving is not a time of planning parties or picking place settings but a source of anxiety over whether there will be a meal on the table.
Thanks to several community corporate partners—Basic American Foods, Budweiser, Costco Wholesale, Rouses Markets, Southeastern Grocers, and Trustmark—along with additional support from generous individuals in the community, more families in need across the Central Gulf Coast will receive a traditional Thanksgiving meal this holiday season.
“Basic American Foods is delighted to be able to support Feeding the Gulf Coast,” says Malcom Simmonds, General Manager, Foodservice. “We recognize that throughout the year, many families struggle and that this time of year can be particularly challenging. We hope our modest donation of Hungry Jack casseroles is well received and we look forward to further opportunities to partner in the future.”
“Everyone should be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal,” says Dave Reaney, interim President & CEO of Feeding the Gulf Coast. “The holiday season is always a busy time of year for the food bank and the pantries we support. We are thankful for the community support which will provide a holiday meal for more than 2,700 families.”
In addition to hosting four Thanksgiving distributions for those in need this holiday season, Feeding the Gulf Coast also distributed additional meal boxes to over 40 partner agencies who will distribute to our neighbors who struggle with hunger.
