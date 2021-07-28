MOBILE, Ala. --Popular causeway restaurant Felix’s Fish Camp has announced new hours of operation for the remainder of the summer.
Known for its seven-day-a-week service, the local establishment will temporarily curtail its operations to six days – Tuesday through Saturday, and lunch on Sunday.
The revised schedule stems from staffing shortages, an effect of the global pandemic that the food-service industry as a whole is still reeling from.
The new operating hours will go into effect immediately.
