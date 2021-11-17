Fetus found in machine at wastewater treatment facility in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A fetus was found Wednesday evening at a wastewater treatment facility in Mobile.
A Mobile Area Water and Sewer System worker spotted the fetus in a machine that screens wastewater at the plant on Conception Street Road.
Mobile Police homicide detectives were called to the facility to investigate.
A police spokesperson told FOX10 News, "We can confirm a premature fetus was found during a cleanup at MAWSS Sewage & Water treatment Center."
No other details have been released.
