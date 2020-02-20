MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A feud between two families leading to gunshots in a Mobile neighborhood.
This all happening in 400 block of Calhoun Street just after midnight on Monday. So far police have made one arrest but are promising more.
“I don't feel safe,” said Sarah Scott, who’s fiancé was shot. “I don't want to go home until they pick up whoever shot into my home who made me unsafe.”
Mobile Police detectives are digging for answers.
The shooting on Calhoun Street on Monday morning left two people injured, two homes with bullet holes, and three cars with damage.
“We heard gunshots and at that time my fiancé went to the window to see who was shooting and he was shot,” Scott said.
Scott said the shooting left her fiancé shot in the face.
“He lost the nasal passage where you breathe through, he has an artificial one of those, besides that he's going to be okay,” Scott said.
James James Jr. was arrested in connection to the shooting and is facing multiple charges including assault.
Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste sat down with FOX10 News and said in the last week there have been three cases where people have used guns to solve a problem. Those other cases were at the Walmart Neighborhood Market where two people died and a downtown gas station which left one dead.
“There is no reason why people should be taking weapons and having gunfights in our city,” he said. They don't think about the impact of what they do to other families.”
Back on Calhoun Street, Scott said she has not been home since the shooting and does not know if she will go back.
“My thing is why continue with the drama, the beef or whatever you want to call it,” she said. “We have to live there and there is only one way out.”
