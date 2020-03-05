PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - According to Prichard police officials, one student was sent to the hospital Thursday after a fight at Vigor High School.
Lieutenant Robert Martin said the fight involved students who have an ongoing feud. He confirmed that the fight involved female students and that one of the juveniles had brass knuckles.
He said the victim suffered minor cuts to the top of her head and was sent to the hospital.
Martin said three students will be transported to Strickland Youth Center and charged with disorderly conduct. He said the student with the brass knuckles will be charged with bringing a dangerous (illegal) weapon onto campus as well as disorderly conduct.
He said the victim could face charges as the investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.