MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A fight over a cell phone led to a fatal shooting in Tillman’s over the weekend, a Mobile County prosecutor said Tuesday.

After hearing evidence, Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis granted the prosecution request for a $130,000 bail for Andrea Nicole Smith, 27, who is charged with murder in the death of her fiancé and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Assistant District Attorney Madison Davis told the judge that the shooting erupted Saturday during a domestic dispute between Smith and 29-year-old Kaleb Hamilton.

“There was a verbal altercation over a cell phone,” she said. “The victim had thrown the defendant’s cell phone into the woods.”

That prompted Smith to fire multiple shots at the unarmed Hamilton outside Plantation Apartments on Old Pascagoula Road, Davis said. She added that some of the shots went into the apartment where her children were.

Cheriogotis ordered Smith to have no contact with a witness in the case. He also appointed the Mobile County Public Defender’s Office to represent her. Smith is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 22.