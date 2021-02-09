MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A fight over a cell phone led to a fatal shooting in Tillman’s over the weekend, a Mobile County prosecutor said Tuesday.
After hearing evidence, Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis granted the prosecution request for a $130,000 bail for Andrea Nicole Smith, 27, who is charged with murder in the death of her fiancé and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Assistant District Attorney Madison Davis told the judge that the shooting erupted Saturday during a domestic dispute between Smith and 29-year-old Kaleb Hamilton.
“There was a verbal altercation over a cell phone,” she said. “The victim had thrown the defendant’s cell phone into the woods.”
That prompted Smith to fire multiple shots at the unarmed Hamilton outside Plantation Apartments on Old Pascagoula Road, Davis said. She added that some of the shots went into the apartment where her children were.
Cheriogotis ordered Smith to have no contact with a witness in the case. He also appointed the Mobile County Public Defender’s Office to represent her. Smith is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.