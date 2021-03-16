MOBILE, Ala. --Spring is just days away and the warm weather may have you getting your garden in gear! For some, that can be intimidating or even out of reach.
But, there’s a new product claiming to help with that.
It’s called ‘SoilKit’ and it’s one of Making it with Lowe’s’ Program.
Founder and CEO, Christina Mcinnis joined Lenise Ligon on Fox 10 News at 4 to explain her product and how it works.
