Firefighters battled a blaze at a mobile home park on Old Pascagoula Road — just west of Creel Road in Theodore Tuesday, October 29.
We're told a vacant mobile home caught fire.
Nearby resident say the came home, saw flames coming from the home and called 911.
Other neighbors tell us flames were very high before firefighters arrived on scene.
At least two volunteer fire departments responded; Theodore Dawes and Fowl River.
This is a developing story.
