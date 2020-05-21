MOBILE, Ala. --Effective immediately, the Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) has lifted the Fire Danger Advisory which was issued last week for 15 counties in south Alabama. Scattered rainfall over the past few days in the southern counties has delivered needed relief to a potentially dangerous situation.
Dry conditions, gusty winds, and low humidity contributed to the growth of a large wildfire in Mobile that started on May 14. Forestry Commission wildland firefighters and partnering emergency responders continued to battle this blaze over the next seven days.
The fire was finally controlled late on May 19, after burning almost 1,100 acres. Besides AFC hometown crews of Mobile and Baldwin counties, additional assistance was required from within the agency with firefighters arriving from Butler, Covington, Hale, Marengo, and Wilcox counties.
The AFC urges anyone conducting outdoor burning to follow safety recommendations such as not leaving a fire unattended until it is out, having necessary equipment and personnel to control the fire, and having a garden hose or other water supply on hand for smaller debris burns. Any fire more than a quarter-acre in size or within 25 feet of a forested area requires a permit from the AFC, which may be obtained by calling (800) 392-5679. Anyone who burns a field, grassland, or woodland without a burn permit may be subject to prosecution for committing a Class B misdemeanor. In counties under Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) restrictions, burn permits are issued for agricultural and silvicultural burning only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.