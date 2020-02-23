An early Saturday morning fire destroyed a home on Tex Lane in Mt. Vernon.
According to a post on the Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire Rescue Department Facebook page crews with the CVFRD and Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire/Rescue were dispatched to a house fire at 1:08 a.m. Saturday. When the crews arrived at the home located on Tex Lane and Octavia Road they found the single story home with flames visible. Both fire crews quickly put out the fire.
According to CVFRD no one was home at the time of the fire.
