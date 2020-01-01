MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- No one was injured, but a home in Mobile was engulfed in flames when Mobile Fire-Rescue Department companies arrived on the scene on Gorgas Street on New Year's Eve.
At about 9:41 p.m., MFRD crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Gorgas Street for reports of a home on fire. Upon their arrival, fire personnel confirmed a single-story home was ablaze.
According to a news release, fire suppression teams entered the structure to locate the base of the fire, as search and rescue teams surveyed the scene for civilians.
MFRD said a thorough search of the property revealed no victims or trapped civilians.
At about 9:57 p.m., the fire had been safely extinguished, all personnel were safely accounted for, and an "all clear" was given at the scene, the fire department said.
An investigation to determine the cause of the incident is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.