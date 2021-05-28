MOBILE, Ala. --According to Mobile Fire-Rescue, at around 3:30 p.m., a first alarm fire response was sent to the Walmart on 5245 Rangeline Road.

Units on the scene reported smoke inside the building.

The response was then upgraded to a 2nd alarm fire.

MFRD states there is significant damage inside after the arsonist lit AC units on fire in the home improvement section.

According to surveillance footage, this is not the same person that is accused of lighting fires at the Walmart on the I-65 Service Road.

In a statement given to FOX10 by Walmart, they state:

“We’re grateful no customers or associates were hurt as a result of two small, isolated fires in separate Mobile stores. We appreciate the quick response of local firefighters and law enforcement and are assisting them as they investigate. We will provide store status updates for the community on local Facebook pages.”

This is a developing story.