MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Fire officials are investigating a blaze that may have been a case of arson.

Mobile Fire-Rescue Department crews were dispatched to McDonald’s at 2692 Government Blvd. around 11:47 p.m. Monday after witnesses called 911 reporting that smoke was visible in the area behind the restaurant.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and flames present in a detached storage unit at the rear of the McDonald’s parking lot. The fire was quickly extinguished without any injuries, authorities said.

Fire officials said an initial canvas of the scene indicated that the fire had been intentionally set. The investigation continues and additional details will be provided as they become available.