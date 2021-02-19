MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Mobile police are investigating a possible connection between a dispute involving an Alabama rapper and the death of his grandparents on Wednesday, authorities said Friday.

Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber also said preliminary indications are that gunshots fired at the home on Dr. Thomas Avenue came from two different weapons.

Neighbors have described hearing gunshots and an explosion before flames engulfed the home of Tony and Leila Lewis on Wednesday night. Their grandson is a rapper who goes by the state name HoneyKomb Brazy.

Barber told FOX10 News that police are trying to find out if a beef Brazy had with other people sparked the violence.

“That’s one of the leads that we’re investigating,” he said. “Those people (the victims) were in their 60s. It’s unlikely they were involved in any high-risk activities.”

Brazy, whose real name is Nahshon Jones, could not be reached for comment.

Barber also said investigators have found shell casings from two different guns, although he added that police must determine whether any of them were from a previous shooting.

The fire completely destroyed the Lewis house and spread to the home next door, damaging it to the point where it is unlivable. A GoFundMe page has been set up Pearlie Olison Howard, the woman who lived there.

Angela Agnew, a former Mobile resident who now lives in Charlotte, told FOX10 News that she started the fundraising drive about hearing about the incident. She said it has raised more than $16,000 so far and that someone has donated a house for Howard and her son to live temporarily.

“I just wanted to do what I could to help,” Agnew said.

Barber said investigators were awaiting results of an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death. He said investigators also have not yet determined what caused the fire.

“We’re still investigating it as a homicide, either way,” he said.

At the Lewis property on Friday, family members were grilling chicken outside the wreckage. Demetrius Lewius, a nephew of the couple, said Tony Lewis would prepare food on weekends for the neighborhood.

“We’re doing something the way he do all the time,” he said. “Every weekend.”

Lewius said his uncle was like a surrogate parent.

“He was just like my father,” he said. “You know, my mama went to New York. They were the ones who took care of me. So, it just like I had a second mama. They took me around everywhere they went, and they do everything for their grandchildren. And this is what happened to them? I wasn’t right. At all.”

Updated at 1:59 p.m. to correct an error in the street where the incident occurred.