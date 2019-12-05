MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – A fired City of Mobile Animal Control Officer accused of kicking and then striking a dog "with enough force to break the leash and cause the dog to defecate" has been charged with a misdemeanor.
City of Mobile Animal Control Officer Christopher Dressel turned himself into Metro Jail Thursday night and is charged with animal cruelty.
Dressel was fired last month because of the alleged encounter that happened on November 10th.
FOX10 News got a tip about the alleged incident and first reported it the day Dressel was fired on November 26th.
The owner of the dog, William Schreiber, that was allegedly kicked and struck by Dressel spoke exclusively to FOX10 News Reporter Tyler Fingert on Monday. He said he knew something was wrong when he went to pick up the dogs from the city animal shelter, but he says he was not told anything happened. However, the city says the owner was informed.
“It's heartbreaking, I can't imagine how anyone could treat my dogs let alone any animal in such an inhumane way,” he said.
An Alabama State Port Authority Police report said Dressel was at the Port to pick up two dogs, but the dogs started barking at Dressel and that is when a Port Authority Police Officer saw Dressel "kick one of them." The Port Police officer then stepped in and ordered Dressel to get into his city truck. Port Police then "loaded the dogs up for him."
“She couldn't walk let alone run, I had to carry her, she couldn't jump on my bed for 5 days when I took her into my residence and she's always been in really good health,” Schreiber said.
The City of Mobile said the dogs were checked out by a veterinarian the day the encounter was reported, and the dogs were found to be okay.
The two dogs Dressel was allegedly picking up were Smudge a 9-year-old lab pointer mix and Grimlyn a 8-year-old Australian Sheppard. Schreiber's dogs were being picked up because he was being arrested for trespassing at the Alabama Port.
“All I really want is to make sure that Christopher Dressel never be allowed to work in animal control again because I don't want to see that happen to any other animals,” he said.
Schreiber said earlier this week the dogs are doing better since he picked them up a few weeks ago, but they are not 100% yet.
Dressel told FOX10 News over the phone last week that he feels he should not have been fired because he believes his life was threatened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.