MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A fired Satsuma police officer found himself behind bars Wednesday after he was arrested on more than 10 charges.
A grand jury indicted Austin Tyler Henage on 10 counts of computer tampering and an ethics violation.
The former officer was fired from the Satsuma Police Department in June after an investigation revealed wrongdoing. At the time of his termination, the Alabama Bureau of Investigation told FOX10 News that their findings showed Henage was using the Alabama Criminal Justice Information Database to look up protected information.
The ABI did not specify what information was accessed. Investigators said their findings would be given to the Mobile County District Attorney's Office to decide whether there should be criminal charges.
FOX10 News reached out to the DA's office for more information after Henage was arrested, but we haven't heard back.
Henage bonded out of jail about an hour after he was booked.
