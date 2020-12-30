MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue firefighters battled a two-alarm building fire in Tillman’s Corner during the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The investigation already is underway into the fire that broke out about 2 a.m. at the Bobcat of Mobile business in the 5000 block of Halls Mill Road.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof of the warehouse.
It took them about an hour to knock down the flames.
No one was inside the building at the time, and no injuries are being reported.
