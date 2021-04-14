MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- While you were sleeping overnight, firefighters were busy battling a house fire.

It happened just after 1 o'clock this morning in the 2400 block of Wiley Street, near Shell Bayou and Paper Mill Road.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they reported flames coming from a single story residence. After about 30 minutes, they were able to extinguish the fire.

There's no word yet on a cause, and we haven't heard of anyone being hurt.