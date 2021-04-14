MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- While you were sleeping overnight, firefighters were busy battling a house fire.
It happened just after 1 o'clock this morning in the 2400 block of Wiley Street, near Shell Bayou and Paper Mill Road.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they reported flames coming from a single story residence. After about 30 minutes, they were able to extinguish the fire.
There's no word yet on a cause, and we haven't heard of anyone being hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.