MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Firefighters were called to a large apartment fire in Mobile.
Crews headed to Summer Place Apartments just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
When the first truck arrived, firefighters immediately called for more help. A total of 14 firetrucks responded to the three-alarm fire.
Witnesses said 3 people were pulled from the burning building and one was taken to a hospital for treatment.
