MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Firefighters responded to a residential fire in the 2200 block of Summer Crossing around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
That's in a subdivision off Dawes Road near Cottage Hill Road.
It took Mobile Fire-Rescue firefighters about 30 minutes to put out the fire.
No injuries were reported.
MFRD is investigating to determine the cause of the blaze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.