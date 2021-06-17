THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) -- Firefighters rushed to the scene of an early morning house fire in Theodore, with the emergency call coming in just before 3 a.m.

A FOX10 News viewer sent us video showing the fire close to a wooded area.

When firefighters arrived at the scene in the 6000 block of Belwood Drive West, which is near Hamilton Boulevard, they found an abandoned home engulfed in flames. They immediately started tackling the fire.

There's no word yet on the extent of the damage or what may have led to the fire.

Also, fire officials have not said if there were any injuries.

We are working to get more information from Mobile Fire-Rescue officials. Once they give us an update, we'll let you know both on air and online.