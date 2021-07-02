Semmes, AL (WALA)-- With July 4th coming up in two days, the city of Semmes got a head start and had their fireworks show tonight.
People were more than excited to be out and about this year.
“I’m very happy that they’re doing it again,” said Peyton Pugh. “I’m having fun with my family and friends. Everybody is having a good time, and I’m just happy to be here and have everything opened back up.”
With COVID-19 cancelling last year’s celebration, this year’s Independence Day seems to take on a greater meaning.
“It’s great to be out here because last year we didn’t get to celebrate independence and freedom,” said Tim Faircloth. “After a year of being cooped up and lots of restrictions to being out, we now have the freedom in this country to be out. It’s an amazing thing.”
There were cupcakes, face painting, and live music, just to name a few. Kids ran around, played ball, and had a blast.
Regardless of rainy weather, the celebration continued, and the fireworks were the highlight of the show.
The city of Semmes hopes to always continue this celebration in years to come.
