MOBILE, Ala. – The first Airbus A220-300 for JetBlue Airways has completed its inaugural test flight from the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley in Mobile, Alabama.
The aircraft performed its test sequences and landed safely at 5:22 p.m. The first of 70 A220 aircraft for JetBlue is scheduled to be delivered to the New York-based airline before year end.
The airline’s first A220 aircraft debuted this fall featuring a brand new tailfin livery called “Hops”, designed by JetBlue.
The aircraft will be outfitted with a modern single-class cabin configuration and carry passengers on many short trips together as part of a larger journey, commonly referred to as “hopping.”
The A220 aircraft’s combined range and seating capacity add flexibility to JetBlue’s network strategy, including the possibility to schedule the aircraft on transcontinental flights.
The A220 aircraft’s economics also open new route possibilities that were not feasible with previous generation aircraft.
Around 130 A220s are in service at seven operators in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa, expanding the global footprint of Airbus’ latest member.
