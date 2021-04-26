The Mobile County Health Department is giving out first-dose COVID-19 vaccines today.

This clinic is from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church on Fernland Road in Grand Bay.

First doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered to those 18 and older.

If you can't make it out today, another first-dose vaccine clinic is happening Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon at First Baptist Church of Mobile on Government Street.

You are asked to enter via South Jefferson Street.

At this clinic, first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available to those 16 and older.