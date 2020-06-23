The first large conference in Downtown Mobile since the Coronavirus pandemic happens this weekend.
More than 1500 people are expected to attend the USA Volleyball Gulf Coast Region Championship Tournament.
The event has been held in the Port City for the past 6 years. After several postponements, the event is finally on.
“In some ways it feels a little it feels very exhilarating, but a little scary too,“ said Mobile Sports Authority Executive Director Danny Corte. “We believe that we’ve taken a lot of precautions and put in some policies and procedures working with the mobile convention center staff and we believe everybody’s going to be safe.“
Mobile Sports Authority is hosting the event. Corte told FOX 10 News 72 teams, from the Gulf Coast Region are expected including teams from Northwest Florida, South Alabama, and South Mississippi.
Corte said each team will have about 12 members. Each member will be allotted 2 guests. If each player brings 2 people that's more than 1700 attendees. Yet, the number doesn't compare to the conference's normal attendance of between 4,000 to 5,000 people, Corte said.
The public is also welcomed to attend for a fee. ASM Global, the company that manages the Arthur Outlaw Convention Center, the Civic Center, and the Saenger Theater believes it can handle the crowd with the proper precautions.
“We’re taking it slow. Everybody’s taking it slow. We’re starting with small things And then we can build up to bigger event of course following all of the orders that the governor has employees and abiding by all those rules,“ Mary Lee Gay, with ASM Global.
Everywhere you walk, there are signs up with precautionary reminders. ASM has also put up hands-free sanitizer stations around the entire complex.
Gay said social distancing will be practiced. Players and the public will have separate entrances and there are reminders on the floor at each entrance and exit.
“It’s a fine line between are we ready to go, do we need the revenue? But of course health being the number one concern,“ Corte added.
ASM Global said its venues are slowly getting more events and thankfully putting workers back to work.
Corte said this is good for the Downtown area and City of Mobile as a whole.
“It brings some revenue to Downtown Mobile and I found out this morning that I believe for instance the Hampton Inn is sold out. Last time the Hampton Inn was probably sold out was Mardi Gras. So again though knowing that it’s a delicate balance that we just have to, we just have to do our best in terms of protecting the public. We believe with our partners here at a SM global we’re going to be able to do that," Corte explained.
Mobile Sports Authority said it's last event in Mobile was March 7th.
Organizers are encouraging everyone to wear face masks, sanitize frequently and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet.
All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.