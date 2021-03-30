MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We have our first look at the new roundabout in downtown Mobile.

City leaders, including Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, held a grand opening Monday for the new roundabout.

It is located at Broad and Canal streets.

Some bicyclists got to try it out before it was opened to motorists.

We're told the Broad Street roundabout is designed to help improve traffic flow and safety in the downtown area.

This is part of the revitalizing of Broad Street construction project.