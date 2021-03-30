MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We have our first look at the new roundabout in downtown Mobile.
City leaders, including Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, held a grand opening Monday for the new roundabout.
It is located at Broad and Canal streets.
Some bicyclists got to try it out before it was opened to motorists.
We're told the Broad Street roundabout is designed to help improve traffic flow and safety in the downtown area.
This is part of the revitalizing of Broad Street construction project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.