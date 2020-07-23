MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Soccer players in the Port City now have a new place to play and practice.
Mobile County officially opening phase one of the county’s soccer complex on Halls Mill Road on Thursday.
The opening brings two brand new soccer fields to the area along with a practice field.
The county said the complex fills a need in the community.
“We have had for many years a tremendous need, a deficit, in the number of fields that our soccer community needed,” said Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson.
“I’m really excited because when we practice at Sage and stuff sometimes we have interruptions like people trying to get on our field and it’s just nice to have a grass field to play on,” said Lorelai Fancher.
So far, only part of the complex is finished.
The county plans to expand it to a total of ten tournament quality fields, including a championship field with bleachers.
They are also planning for concession and restroom buildings.
