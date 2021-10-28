MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- First responders were on the scene of a fatal crash Thursday morning on Schillinger Road at Mallard Drive.
The Mobile Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were on the scene, and the roadway was closed.
FOX10 News has a crew there and is working to obtain additional information.
