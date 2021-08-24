Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- A big move coming out of the SEC today, LSU is requiring the COVID-19 vaccine or negative test for fans at home games.

All fans 12 and older must either have their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or test negative within 72 hours of kickoff. In addition, masks will be mandated for children 5 to 11 years old.

People going into Tiger Stadium will have to present either a digital or hard copy proof.

The announcement is not sitting well with some local football fans.

"That's a private matter," said one man. "You should be able to decide that on your own. It's a bit silly for everyone to overstep their boundaries."

Other people say putting mandates like this into place take away a person's choice about vaccinations.

"I feel like it should be personal because if you just walk in a certain place, I feel like they shouldn't ask you if you have gotten the vaccine or not," said Gmaure Charlie. "It should be up to you to let them know whether you got it or not."

But will this mandate stop people from attending football games?

"No, no, they'll still go to other football games I'm sure, just not LSU," said one Mobile man.

And one woman said get the vaccine, and go to the game.

"Show proof and get vaccinated, that's what I think," said Ciera Donaldson.

LSU season ticket holders have until Friday to request a refund.

This policy goes into effect September 11 for the opener against McNeese State.