DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Anglers of all ages packed Dauphin Island on Saturday for the return of a popular event.

The 63rd Annual Roy Martin Young Anglers Tournament gave kids under 15 the chance to hit the waters around the island to try and bring in the biggest fish.

All of the proceeds from the tournament will go to help buy Christmas gifts for underprivileged children in the Mobile area.