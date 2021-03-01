MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Five schools in Mobile County Public Schools have been named CLAS Schools of Distinction for offering outstanding programs and services to students.

They are: E.R. Dickson Elementary, Hutchens Elementary and Clark-Shaw School of Math, Science and Technology from Alabama’s District 1; and Gilliard Elementary and Williamson High and Middle Grades Preparatory Academy from Alabama’s District 5.

“Congratulations to these wonderful Alabama public schools. The CLAS Schools of Distinction provide excellent examples of the significant learning opportunities taking place in public education in Alabama. Further, the stakeholders at every School of Distinction are to be commended for striving for excellence daily,” said Dr. Vic Wilson, executive director of the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools (CLAS).

These five schools are among 31 top schools selected statewide.

Here is a description of why each of these MCPSS schools was recognized:

Clark-Shaw Magnet School of Science, Math and Technology – STEM education

At Clark-Shaw Magnet School, students experience an inquiry-based environment that incorporates authentic learning relevant to the real world. Students work both independently and collaboratively to identify interdisciplinary problems, develop creative solutions, use technology and research, and think critically. These connections occur through a school-wide Science Fair, STEM-focused and Project Lead the Way (PLTW) classes, Robotics Club, and other engaging opportunities that incorporate a design mind-set and rich exposure to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) content and principles. Clark-Shaw has twice been recognized as a U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon School. In 2019, Clark-Shaw became the first public middle school in south Alabama to achieve school-wide STEM certification from Cognia.

E.R. Dickson Elementary – L.E.A.D.ers of Technology Program (Leadership, Engagement, Achievement and Diversity)

Through the L.E.A.D.ers of Technology program at E.R. Dickson Elementary, students build strong foundations in STEM literacy, preparing them to be future leaders in technology and STEM related fields. The L.E.A.D.ers of Technology program embodies several student-led activities to achieve these four goals: (1) advancing the technological practices of students through hands-on application processes; (2) engaging students in meaningful standards-based, cross-curricular and relevant technological experiences; (3) emphasizing and promoting the scholastic achievement of students in preparation for high-stakes assessments and 21st Century performance tasks; and (4) providing diversity and equity of emerging technologies and technological platforms to a diverse group of learners to ensure inclusion. Student leadership is observed daily through student use of tech tools; student facilitation of collaborative technological projects; and the student-led Tiger TV news program. As a Nearpod Certified School, an AMSTI Grant School, a Discovery Education Digital Literacy School and a Project Lead the Way School, E.R. Dickson allows students to participate in a plethora of technological experiences that enhance leadership skills and scholastic achievement, including robotics and automation.

Gilliard Elementary – Bucket Filler Program

This school-wide initiative focuses on character development and a positive school culture. The Bucket Filler program promotes kindness and thinking of others through small acts of service and words of encouragement by recognizing students for completing these small acts that make a big difference. It involves all members of Gilliard’s school community, including students, teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, office staff, and administration. The principal was inspired to implement this initiative after attending professional development for administrators.

Hutchens Elementary – Leader in Me

Hutchens Elementary is a unique, student-centered school that focuses on teaching the whole child every day. Hutchens was chosen as a Leader in Me Lighthouse School after undergoing a rigorous review process that included meeting requirements set by leadership expert and author Franklin Covey. Hutchens strives to teach the 7 Habits of Highly Effective Kids daily and focuses on school culture, student and staff leadership, and academics. The staff works as a team to provide a safe learning environment that teaches social and emotional learning as well as academic learning. Hutchens is also a community school that welcomes support from parents and other stakeholders. It is a place where leaders learn to spread their wings.

Williamson High and Middle Grades Preparatory Academy – Entrepreneurship Academy and Financial Literacy Program

The Entrepreneurship Academy’s goal is to prepare students to be college and career ready. To educate and prepare students for the future, Williamson’s faculty realized that it is important to teach students how to live in the real world, and to provide students with real-world experiences and tools. The holistic approach adopted by Williamson High School incorporates financial literacy by way of the “Foundations in Personal Finance High School Curriculum,” created by Dave Ramsey, in all Entrepreneurship Academy classes. The curriculum consists of 13 chapters ranging from essential personal finance principles on how to budget, save money, avoid debt, invest and be a wise consumer. Instructors facilitate weekly topics during which students are able to discuss and get an understanding of the principles being taught in each unit. Upon completion of the program, students receive a certificate of completion demonstrating their mastery of financial concepts.

The CLAS Schools of Distinction program would not be possible without its generous sponsors. LEAN Frog is the program’s keystone partner and foundation partners are American Fidelity Assurance, Classworks, Curriculum Associates, Edgenuity, and PowerSchool. CLAS appreciates its sponsors for the invaluable support of the CLAS Banner School Awards program.

About CLAS: CLAS, the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools was founded in 1969 by a small group of school leaders to provide targeted professional development and support for Alabama’s public school administrators. CLAS now serves eleven affiliates representing each type of public school/school system leader. CLAS provides the framework to connect dedicated school administrators and other successful leaders with a network for professional growth and support. CLAS is the premier professional learning provider for administrators in public schools in the state of Alabama.