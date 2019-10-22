MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Drivers were stuck in traffic backed up for miles on I-10 through downtown Mobile Tuesday morning.
A flatbed truck overturned after wrecking with a semi blocking the tunnel for hours.
The flatbed’s load of lumber and other materials spilled onto the road making for an even messier clean-up.
The wreck backed up traffic across downtown Mobile.
Drivers were diverted and some had to crisscross the area trying to find their way across the bay.
"Up there on 10. Trying to go through, I had to cut off."
People sat bumper to bumper on Government Blvd. for up to an hour.
This morning's jam reminded some of bigger cities.
"How long have you been in it? About a hour. Really? Remind me of Chicago."
Luck favored those who weren't in any rush.
"It's a parking lot, but hey it's a beautiful day got the roof open and just waiting. So you're not on your way to work or anything? No, I'm on vacation man just enjoying mobile."
Officers say the driver of the flatbed was taken to the hospital with minor injuries while the other driver was ok.
Just a few months ago an 18-wheeler overturned inside the tunnel going the same direction also blocking traffic for hours.
Crews had to drag the tractor-trailer rig out of the tunnel on its side.
