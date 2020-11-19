MOBILE, Ala. — A new learning program developed by Flight Works Alabama will soon provide a set of classroom kits and interactive techniques designed to help instructors expand students’ creative capacity and encourage the development of innovations and inventions.
The program, delivered through seven We Build It Better innovation kits, will introduce new technologies, expose students to techniques that help build new skill sets, provide hours of curriculum and activities, offer unique resources and promote career awareness.
Flight Works Alabama is partnering with Airbus, the state of Alabama, Alabama Power Foundation, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Snap-on Incorporated, Mott MacDonald, University of West Alabama, and University of South Alabama to develop and deliver the We Build It Better program.
The overall objective of this program is to weave 21st century work skills with higher level thinking skills such as measurement, product design, tools, electrical wiring, fiber optics and coding to encourage students to design inventions on their own.
"We Build It Better offers crucial integration of hands-on training, practical skill acquisition and workforce development to Alabama's middle schoolers in a unique way," said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. "The program directly aligns with Flight Works Alabama's mission to inspire, equip and reinforce Alabama's future workforce through innovative educational offerings, like this one, to which the state is proud to support.”
The in-school pilot program will begin in January 2021. Middle school teachers will be provided the first three of the seven innovation kits.
The kits will provide an array of instructional videos, hands-on activities, challenges, tools and materials, as well as assessments.
The entire seven module program will be piloted at Flight Works Alabama during spring 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.