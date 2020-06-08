UPDATE: ALDOT says Alabama 193 to Dauphin Island has reopened.
--
EARLIER STORY:
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Morning commuters faced delays Monday morning headed west on the Interstate 10 Bayway because of the closure of the Causeway due to high water related to Cristobal.
An ALDOT official tells FOX10 News Monday morning that reopening of the Causeway, which connects Mobile and Baldwin county communities at the northern end of Mobile Bay, could happen "probably late in the day if it opens today."
"High tide isn’t until around 1:30, and there’s still a strong south wind pushing water up into the bay," said ALDOT's Katelyn Turner.
Meanwhile, in south Mobile County, at about 9:30 a.m. Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier reports ALDOT was readying to reopen the causeway there.
He said ALDOT would monitor conditions as high tide neared, and it is possible the roadway could be closed again or return to pilot car service if conditions warranted those measures.
