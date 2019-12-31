MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two suspects arrested in Florida and charged in the murder of a Mobile man have been brought to Alabama.
David Manuel Cordero Hernandez, 32, and Marcos Javier Morales Osland, 21, who were arrested earlier this month in Jacksonville, Fla., and charged with murder, are now locked up in Mobile County Metro Jail. They were booked into the jail in Mobile Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
The men, who are from Puerto Rico, are accused in the killing of 21-year-old Tracie Dennis of Mobile. Authorities last week found Dennis' body buried behind a home on Marcus Drive.
Police say Dennis was shot.
