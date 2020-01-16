MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The flu season is making for a miserable winter for many on the Gulf Coast. Health officials say an early start to the flu means a longer than normal season. And, there is some concern that the vaccine doesn't match up as well with the 'B strain' of the virus this year. Health officials urging everyone to keep alert and stay home if you get sick.

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.