MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The flu season is making for a miserable winter for many on the Gulf Coast. Health officials say an early start to the flu means a longer than normal season. And, there is some concern that the vaccine doesn't match up as well with the 'B strain' of the virus this year. Health officials urging everyone to keep alert and stay home if you get sick.
Flu season peaking early
- Sarah Wall
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Locations
Sarah Wall
News Anchor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- High-speed chase suspect bails from car, hit and killed by truck on I-10 in Mobile County
- Couple arrested after police find baby dead, kids with bugs crawling out of their ears
- 3 dead in Alabama, bringing storm death toll to 7
- Eastbound 1-10 on ramp closed
- Family of man shot and killed after threatening deputy believes he was having a schizophrenic episode
- Lockdown ends at Tennessee air base; resulted from 'misunderstanding'
- Police believe a 14-year-old who vanished on his way to school has been found dead in a chimney
- MPD identifies victim of Cottage Hill Place apartment homicide
- Family and friends remember Calvin Jenkins, man killed at home in Saraland last week
- Baldwin Co. job fair to take place Thursday
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.