MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- All that severe weather may have moved on -- but some of that wind stuck around Saturday afternoon. And folks out at Battleship Memorial Park weren't complaining.

With kites in the shapes of giat butterflies, squids, and sharks -- you couldn't miss the first "Kites Over Mobile" -- flying high over Battleship Memorial Park.

"It's been great. More and more and people have showed up. Luckily the weather didn't deter everyone... It deterred the food trucks, but it's been great," said Jessie Moore.

Mobile Parks and Recreation sponsoring the event -- not only bringing in professional kite fliers -- but challenging others to put their skills to the test.

"We are trying, but we are having a good time and enjoying seeing all of the other kites. My favorite kite is the astronaut," said one mother and son.

And while a little wind goes a long way -- one mother daughter duo will tell you getting started can be tricky.

"I think the biggest challenge is just getting it in the air and keeping it the air."

With the USS Alabama in the distance, there was plenty of space. All you need was a kite, a little patience, then watch it soar.

As if she needed another challenge -- Azalea Trail Maid MaKensey Alford was all dressed up and showing us how it's done.

"MaKensey: It's definitely hard to keep it in the air and move around in this dress, especially when you are trying to get it up. There's just so much in the way. Lee: But you look good doing it. MaKensey: Thank you... Laughs."

Kites Over Mobile -- resumes Sunday April 11th at Batteleship Memorial Park. Admission to event is free but parking is $4.