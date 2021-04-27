FOX10 News is committed to your health. One way you can take care of yourself is by going to regularly scheduled check-ups with a primary care provider.
Dr. Donnelly Howard, an internal medicine physician at USA Health Mobile Diagnostic Center, joins Lenise Ligon today to talk about the importance of establishing a primary care provider for preventative care and health maintenance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.