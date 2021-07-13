MOBILE, Ala --Your health matters to FOX10 News.
Dr. Austin Younger, a urologist with USA Health, joins Lenise Ligon on the 4PM newscast to talk about male infertility and COVID-19.
He's breaking down whether this infertility can be treated, diagnosis, the cause, and more.
Dr. Younger also comments on reports of a link between infertility and COVID.
To learn more or make an appointment to meet with Dr. Younger, you can visit https://www.usahealthsystem.com/providers/austin-younger
