Summertime on the Gulf Coast can mean trips to the beach, lake, or pool. But how safe do you feel around those water sources with your little ones?

Brian Bresnan, a swim instructor with British Swim School joins Shelby Myers on the 4 o'clock news to talk about water safety.

Experts in swim safety want to educate families about the importance and purpose of having a qualified “Water Watcher” to supervise children in the water.

What is a “Water Watcher”?

• A person 16 years or older (Adults preferred)

• Must know how to swim. Has the proper skills, knowledge and ability to recognize and rescue someone.

• Knows CPR or can immediately alert someone nearby who can help.

• Has a phone to call 911

• Is Alert! Is not distracted by texting, a phone conversation or under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

If you want to register for a class with British Swim School of Pensacola, you can click here sign up online.

This comes as a CPSC report shows that child drownings remain high, with most fatalities to children under five-years-old.

CPSC’s latest data shows an increase in pool-or spa-related fatal drowning incidents among children younger than 15 years old; on average, there were 397 reported pool-or-spa-related fatal drownings per year for 2016 through 2018, involving children younger than 15 years of age; and 75% of the reported fatal drownings from 2016 through 2018 involved children younger than five years of age (86% of these were at residential pools).