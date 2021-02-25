MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – It is set to be a foggy Friday morning as drivers head out.

“It's February in South Alabama," said Michael Devine.

In some places like on the Bayway, dense fog means visibility will be nearly non-existent.

“I’ve driven across the bay in the fog, oh that's a trip," said Brigham Schellinger.

To help keep drivers safe, the Alabama Aepartment of Transportation's fog alert system automatically monitors changing conditions. When visibility drops, flashing lights will turn on and speed limits will be lowered. Overhead signs will also display a notice along I-10 and the Bayway.

The system is in place to prevent what happened in the mid-nineties when fog led to a roughly 150 car pile-up on the Bayway that killed a person.

Some drivers thankful for the tech to warn about what is ahead.

“I have an older vehicle that doesn't have fog lights or anything and so I’m always extra worried because you can't see anything,” Schellinger said. “It's nice to know there's something to warn you there's going to be fog, but if you have to get across the bay you still have to get across the bay."

If you do have to head out and drive in the fog it is recommended you slow down, do not use your bright lights and keep plenty of space between you and the next car.

“Frankly you're glad to get into the tunnel to get out of the fog, it's a little bit disconcerting early in the morning,” Devine said.

The dense fog advisory will be in place from midnight to 9am.