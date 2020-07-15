Wednesday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced an order requiring residents across the state to wear face masks.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said it's clear the number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama is heading in the wrong direction and there must be some change.
“We really don’t have a lot of other options at this time,” Dr. Harris said.
He said face coverings are important in stopping community spread of the virus, which would hopefully bring down the number of cases.
“Face coverings or mask will prevent disease transmission. We don’t have an effective vaccine. We don’t have highly effective treatment. we don’t have really many other options at all, but we do have the ability to try to keep person to person spread from occurring,” Harris explained.
Governor Ivey went on to spell out the numbers during her press conference Wednesday morning. The state saw more than 18,000 confirmed positive cases over the past two weeks alone. That number rising by 50%, according to Governor Ivey.
The additional cases reported, brought the total number over 58,000 with nearly 1200 deaths.
Harris said some hospitals are at capacity and other are getting close. According to the state's dashboard, more than 1300 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state of Alabama as of Tuesday.
“If that space runs out. that is a huge problem for us to find accessible places to put our patients so more the reason we need to slow this spread down and every citizen can be a part of that solution,” Governor Ivey explained.
As for enforcing the mandate, Ivey hopes people will practice personal responsibility.
"We’re certainly not asking our sheriff's and police officers to go out looking for people who are not wearing a mask and arrest them but we are asking everyone to do a better job practicing social distancing, personal hygiene and now wearing a face mask,” the Governor said.
Ivey added the goal isn't to punish people, but the consequences include a $500 fine or jail time.
The order goes into effect Thursday at 5 pm.
