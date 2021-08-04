MOBILE, Ala.--According to the Mobile County Public Schools System, Fonde Elementary has been shut down this week due to COVID-19.

Superintendent Chresal Threadgill states that several students and teachers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Fonde Elementary School will be closed on Thursday, August 5, 2021, and Friday, August 6, 2021. This time will be used to deep clean the entire building, including sanitizing and deep misting.

Children will return to school this coming Monday, August 9.

Fonde Elementary operates on a year-round school schedule. Students started the current school term on July 26.