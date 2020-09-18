PRICHARD, Ala (WALA) -- Members of the Prichard community getting a helping hand on Friday as a local organization gave out food to those in need after Hurricane Sally.
“This is a wonderful thing for the City of Prichard,” said Sophia McGadney.
The mobile food pantry handing out produce, canned food and fresh meat at Prichard Municipal Stadium.
“I got leg quarters, fish and I don’t know what’s in the other big boxes,” said Sybrinda Jackson. “I can go home and get me something to eat now.”
The line stretched around the block and for more than two hours volunteers filled up waiting cars with the essentials.
“Quite a few of our citizens has lost all of their food and again what better opportunity than today that we’re out here doing what we’re doing in terms of providing this service to our community,” said Prichard Mayor Jimmie Garnder.
Organizers tried to help as many people as they could. Those who showed up say this giveaway was a blessing.
“I am very grateful for it because I just emptied out my refrigerator from when the lights went out on Tuesday,” Jackson said. “I’m thankful for what I got.”
