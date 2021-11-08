Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- With the holiday season fast approaching, food pantries across Mobile and Baldwin counties need more donations and volunteers.

Hundreds of meals line the tables inside the Food Pantry at Central Presbyterian Church.

In the bags, some items include breads, chips, and even moon pies.

On an average week, they serve about 1,000 families, but things are about to ramp up as Thanksgiving approaches.

"I wouldn't be surprised,” said Chris Bullock, pastor at Central Presbyterian Church. “This year has been so new to us in so many ways with the tremendous increase in the number of families we serve. It wouldn't surprise me."

Some items needed include canned beans, peas, and corn, but one thing they won't be finding much of this year is the Thanksgiving staple--turkey. Due to a national shortage, they are asking for ham donations instead.

Not only is food needed, but so are extra hands.

"It's a wonderful thing to be a part of, to just be here,” said Bullock. “I would recommend it to families to come on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 11, or Tuesdays, which is our distribution day to come from 8:30 to noon."

Their Thanksgiving meal distribution is not the week of the holiday.

Families should pick up their boxes a week before on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Families interested in receiving one of these meals can call 251-999-9019.